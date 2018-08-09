ICICI Bank up 8% after it issues clarification on bad loans; Morgan Stanley calls it its 'top pick in Asia financials'

Private lender ICICI Bank's share gained 8.5 percent intraday Thursday post bank clarified on the media report stating about the bad loans of the company.

The bank has clarified that it has made full disclosures about its bad loans and non-performing assets (NPAs) in its annual report, investor presentations and analysts’ calls.

"The bank's accounts are audited by reputed statutory auditors whose audit report and audit opinion form part of the bank's annual report,” company said in BSE filing.

"The bank classifies loans as non-performing (sub-standard/ doubtful/ loss) and makes provisions for them as per RBI guidelines. Write-offs are generally made out of existing provisions against existing NPAs. The write-offs do not impact loan classification, additions to NPAs, the profit & loss account or the net NPA ratio of the bank," it further added.

The foreign research house Morgan Stanley has preferred the bank as its top pick in Asia financials. Reserach house has kept overweight rating with a target of Rs 460 as the valuation is looking attractive.

"The bank is now comparable to best in class. The CASA ratio is 50% and retail loans are now 58% of total. This should help drive sustained ROE strength," it added.

It expect that banks NIMs should improve from F3Q19 onwards, helped by higher rates and bad loan recoveries.

At 11:38 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 335.05, up Rs 16.85, or 5.30 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil