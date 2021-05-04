MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ICICI Bank shrugs off RBI penalty, share price rises nearly 2%

The RBI on May 3 imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the private lender for violating certain directions issued by the central bank.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on May 4. A day earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the private lender for rule violations.

The penalty has been imposed for contravention of certain directions issued by the RBI on ‘Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks’, the central bank said in a release.

"This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with section 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act)," the RBI said.

This action was based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and was not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

The private sector lender on April 24 clocked a 260.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 4,402.61 crore for the quarter ending March 2021.
 The profit in the corresponding period in the previous year stood at Rs 1,221.4 crore.


Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 16.9 percent to Rs 10,431.13 crore in Q4FY21 compared to Rs 8,926.9 crore in the year-ago period.

At 1019 hours, ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 604.15, up Rs 7.15, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

Close

Related stories

icici bank

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 679.30 on February 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 285.70 on May 22. 2020. It is trading 11.06 percent below its 52-week high and 111.46 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank
first published: May 4, 2021 10:36 am

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.