MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

ICICI Bank shares gain after FPI raised stake in December quarter

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 561 and 52-week low Rs 269 on 13 January, 2021 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

News18
January 20, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Bank share price added over a percent intraday on January 20 after foreign portfolio investors (FPI) shareholding increased in the quarter ended December 2020.

In the quarter ended December 2020, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shareholding increased to 47.43 percent from 45.66 percent in September 2020.

On the other hand, Mutual Funds (MFs) reduced its stake in the bank to 26.35 percent from 27.07 percent.

Also, LIC lowered its stake to 8.4 percent from 8.87 percent.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 30, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020.

Close

At 11:32 hrs, ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 554.25, up Rs 7.80, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.

icici bank

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 561 and 52-week low Rs 269 on 13 January, 2021 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.2 percent below its 52-week high and 106.04 percent above its 52-week low.
News18
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank
first published: Jan 20, 2021 12:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.