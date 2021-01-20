ICICI Bank shares gain after FPI raised stake in December quarter

live bse live

ICICI Bank share price added over a percent intraday on January 20 after foreign portfolio investors (FPI) shareholding increased in the quarter ended December 2020.

In the quarter ended December 2020, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shareholding increased to 47.43 percent from 45.66 percent in September 2020.

On the other hand, Mutual Funds (MFs) reduced its stake in the bank to 26.35 percent from 27.07 percent.

Also, LIC lowered its stake to 8.4 percent from 8.87 percent.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 30, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020.

At 11:32 hrs, ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 554.25, up Rs 7.80, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 561 and 52-week low Rs 269 on 13 January, 2021 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.2 percent below its 52-week high and 106.04 percent above its 52-week low.