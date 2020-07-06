App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank share price rises nearly 2% on fundraising plans

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 08, 2020 to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent in early trade on July 6 a day after the company said it considering raising funds.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 8, 2020 to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds, as per press release.

The board will consider the issue of equity shares and/or other equity-linked securities, through permissible mode(s) including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, further public offer, etc., or any combination thereof, subject to shareholders' approval and regulatory and other approvals as may be required, it added.

The trading window for designated persons including directors already stands closed with effect from July 1, 2020, and extends up to August 2, 2020.

At 09:20 hrs, ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 365.45, up Rs 4.45, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 552.40 and 52-week low Rs 269.00 on 30 December 2019 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.84 percent below its 52-week high and 35.86 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #ICICI Bank

