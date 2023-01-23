 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Bank Q3 net profits rises 34%: What should you do with the stock now?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

ICICI Bank Q3: Net interest income (NII) rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore from Rs 12,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank will be in focus on January 23 after the private sector lender posted its December quarter results on Saturday.

ICICI Bank reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a 34.2 percent increase over the last year, helped by a healthy 21.4 percent growth in domestic loan book and stable net interest margin (NIM).

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore from Rs 12,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The domestic loan book grew at a healthy 21.4 percent, driven mainly by loans to small businesses and retail.

The gross bad loans as a percentage of its loan book came down to 3.07 percent from 3.19 percent a year ago.

