ICICI Bank likely to continue strong momentum with 26-40% upside after earnings

The second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank delivered a robust performance for the quarter ended March as earnings beat Street estimates by nine percent to come in at Rs 7,019 crore. Profit surged 59 percent on year aided by healthy net interest income (NII) growth, strong fee income, and a sharp decline in provisions.

NII (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was higher compared to estimates as it jumped 21 percent on year to Rs 12,605 crore for the reporting quarter. It was aided by 4 basis point sequential expansion in net interest margin (NIM) to four percent and strong loan growth.

Strong traction in deposits and advances improved NIM

The bank witnessed robust growth in deposits during the quarter which grew 14.2 percent on year and 4.6 percent sequentially to Rs 10.6 trillion (a trillion is one lakh crore). CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew close to 20 percent on year and eight percent on quarter while term deposits grew nine percent on year and two percent sequentially. CASA mix improved by 150 basis points on quarter to 48.7 percent.

The loan book during the quarter jumped 17.1 percent on year and 5.5 percent on quarter to Rs 8.6 trillion. Growth was led by retail loans which grew 18 percent (20 percent excluding rural loans).

Loans in the domestic market grew 17 percent on year while international loans rose 1.5 percent. International loans constituted 4.8 percent of the total loan portfolio.

Loans in the retail segment grew 18 percent on year and six percent on a sequential basis. Within retail, home and personal loans witnessed sequential growth of 5.3 and 10.4 percent respectively. Growth for business banking stood at 43 percent on year and 10 percent on quarter. Credit cards clocked double digit sequential growth of 10 percent during the quarter while auto loans improved three percent on quarter.

Loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) went higher by 34 percent on year and 11.3 percent sequentially constituting 4.7 percent of the total loan portfolio while corporate loans grew 8.9 percent on year and 3.4 percent on quarter.

This shows that the bank's focus on profitable growth continues and its NIMs have improved 16 basis points on year and four basis points sequentially to four percent including domestic NIM at an all-time high of 4.1 percent.

“We see further room for margin improvement given continued focus on high-margin retail, SME and business banking (BB) portfolio, along with higher share of floating rate book at 70 percent (41 percent is repo linked and 22 percent linked to MCLR or marginal cost of funds based lending rate) in a rising interest-rate scenario,” said a report from Emkay Research.

Strong contingent cover even with decline in NPAs

The bank was able to improve its asset quality thanks to moderation in slippages and higher recoveries. Gross non performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 3.6 percent for the March 2022 quarter compared to 4.1 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA declined to 0.76 percent as compared to 0.85 percent in the December quarter. The pool of BB rating and below also witnessed a decline, while the restructuring book decreased to one percent of total loans.

Gross slippages were slightly higher than expected at Rs 4,200 crore, but recoveries were equally strong at Rs 4,700 crore, leading to net negative slippages, and, in turn, no need to make specific provisions. However, the bank is carrying provisions of 31 percent, higher than the regulatory requirement.

“ICICI has additionally made contingent provisions of Rs 10,300 crore, with a contingent buffer of 0.8 percent of loans and thus remains comfortably positioned to absorb any asset-quality hiccups without hurting profitability,” said the report from Emkay Research.

Outlook

Experts have responded positively to the strong quarterly performance and given a “buy” rating for the stock with a target price ranging between Rs 950 and Rs 1,050 over the next 12 months.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in its report, “the bank is firing on all cylinders with a stable mix of a high-yielding portfolio (retail/business banking) and a low-cost liability franchise which is fuelling steady NII growth.” It sees the bank continuing to clock strong recovery in business trends across key segments of retail, SME and BB while at the same time control on slippages will further help improve cost of funding.

“PCR remains one of the best in the industry at 79 percent and the additional COVID-19 provision buffer (90 basis points of loans) renders comfort,” Motilal Oswal added. It expects the bank to deliver a RoA (return on asset) of 1.9 percent and a RoE (return on equity) of 16.3 percent in FY24 and maintains a ‘buy’ rating with a SoTP (sum of total parts) based target price of Rs 1,050 per share (based on 2.8x FY24 ABV for the core bank) implying an upside of 40 percent.

ICICI has outperformed peers on core profitability, driven by its focus on profitable growth. “We raise FY22-24 RoE to 16-17 percent based on healthy credit growth (19-21 percent), improved margins (nearly 70 percent of asset portfolio on floating rate) and lower loss provisions (better asset quality plus partial use of contingent buffer),” said Emkay Research. It sees potential one-off gains from the possible ICICI Lombard stake sale to meet regulatory guidelines as further propping up RoEs.

Emkay Research maintains a ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,025 per share (2.7x FY24 standalone bank ABV plus subsidiary value of Rs 202) implying a 37 percent upside.

“At the current market price, ICICI’s stocks are trading at 1.8x FY24 ABV,” said a report from Edelweiss Research. It expects growth leadership, strong digital push, focus on risk-calibrated operating returns and best-in-class provision coverage to lead to a re-rating. “We maintain our ‘buy’ recommendation with a target price of Rs 945 per share, implying a 26 percent upside,” Edelweiss Research added.

The bank has consistently outperformed over the past few quarters with earnings quality improving each quarter. Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher envisages an RoE of 15.6 percent in FY24 as compared to 16.8 percent for HDFC Bank. “Valuation at 2.2x FY24 core ABV is attractive and assigning a 3.0x multiple we revise SOTP based target price to Rs 950 from Rs 906 per share,” Prabhudas Lilladher said. The brokerage reiterates a ‘buy' on the stock.

