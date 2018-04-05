App
Apr 05, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank gains 3%; IDFC Securities keeps outperform call, target Rs 390

According to IDFC Securities, the fourth quarter earnings will likely be weak and slippages may be over Rs 13,000 crore.

Shares of ICICI Bank gained more than 3 percent intraday as broking house IDFC Securities has kept an outperform rating on stock with a target of Rs 390 per share.

The bank may see pressure in the short-term following the allegations.

The fourth quarter earnings will likely be weak and slippages may be over Rs 13,000 crore and may report a core pre-tax loss, it added.

Also Read - ICICI Bank says no individual loans given to any of the 5 firms in Videocon Group

At 13:16 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 276.70, up Rs 8.25, or 3.07 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

