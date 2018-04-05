ICICI Bank gains 3%; IDFC Securities keeps outperform call, target Rs 390

Shares of ICICI Bank gained more than 3 percent intraday as broking house IDFC Securities has kept an outperform rating on stock with a target of Rs 390 per share.

The bank may see pressure in the short-term following the allegations.

The fourth quarter earnings will likely be weak and slippages may be over Rs 13,000 crore and may report a core pre-tax loss, it added.

At 13:16 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 276.70, up Rs 8.25, or 3.07 percent on the BSE.

