ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, TVS, L&T among top picks by Jefferies; Here’s why

Global brokerage firm Jefferies is bullish on names like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, TVS Motor, Tata Motors and L&T, among others, due to factors like superior growth, demand pick up and margin recovery.

Here are the top ‘buy’ recommendations by Jefferies, categorised into various sectors.

Financials

ICICI Bank

“ICICI Bank is among our top picks across Indian financials as we believe that the bank can sustain superior growth, better asset quality and higher ROEs,” it said in a report.

The lender is well poised to leverage on growth pickup led by deeper penetration and higher market share in urban micro-markets in metro and near metro areas, it added.

Target Price: Rs 1,240

Axis Bank

“We upgraded Axis Bank to one of our top picks, a few months back as we believe past investments has made the franchise stronger and bank is on track to deliver higher growth and RoEs on a sustainable basis,” Jefferies said.

Integration with Citibank’s India retail platform is progressing well with limited attrition among staff and customers and significant scope for synergies on revenues as well as cost, it added.

Target Price: Rs 1,200

IndusInd Bank

“We believe IndusInd Bank is on track to deliver a turnaround in ROA as it continues to improve core franchise with a focus on building domain specialisation to ramp up on liabilities (NRI, HNI, wealth) and loans (new vehicle loans, micro-banking and SME),” it said.

The bank has a dominant position in segments like commercial vehicles, microfinance and diamond trade finance that form one third of overall loans. It expects 20 percent CAGR in loans over the next 3-5 years and plans to ramp up newer areas like housing, used-car, merchant financing, gold loans and business banking.

Target Price: Rs 1,750

Bajaj Finance

“Bajaj Finance is well positioned to deliver a robust growth of 28 percent CAGR in AUM over the next 3 years as it leverages on expansion into new markets and addition of new products. It plans to enter into segments like commercial vehicles financing, car loans (used and new), micro-lending among others, to capture the gaps in the existing portfolio and support growth over the medium term,” Jeffries said.

The company has built strong digital platforms over the past few years with the intention to improve engagement with existing customers. Its app has over 40 million users and is among the largest finance app downloads in the world.

This can offer scope for operating efficiencies that can compensate some compression in net interest margins (NIMs) in FY24, it added.

Target Price: Rs 8,830

ICICI Prudential Life

“We were encouraged to see pick up in premium growth as a key agenda for the new CEO and CFO of ICICI Prudential Life. Growth will be supported by an expansion in agency, measures to boost productivity, and customer-centric products,” Jefferies noted.

The pain from lower sales in ICICI Bank channel should start tapering off as annualized premium equivalent (APE) of this channel was down 14 percent in June-23 as against a decline of 38 percent in FY23. In 1QFY24, contribution of the bank fell to 13 percent of APE.

“We see limited downside from here and growth should start improving from 2H FY23,” it added.

Target Price: Rs 700

Cholamandalam Finance

“We believe Chola’s AUM should grow at 26 percent CAGR over FY23-26e led by strong demand for auto loans, expansion of loan against property and affordable housing loan branches to its auto finance branches and strong growth momentum in less cyclical new businesses,” it said.

Margins have bottomed and should inch up slowly due to loan mix shift. The company has seen the impact of higher rates upfront versus peers and its cost of funds largely reflects higher rates, it added.

Target Price: Rs 1,350

SBI Cards

“We expect SBI Cards’ card spends and receivables to grow at 23 percent CAGR over FY23-26e given healthy growth in industry card spends and as SBI Cards should gain by increasing penetration within SBI’s large addressable customer base and leveraging its wide range of co-branded card tie ups,” it said.

NIMs could slowly inch up over FY24-26e led by improving EMI/ revolver mix and higher yields on EMI loans, it added.

Target Price: Rs 1,100

Autos

Tata Motors

“We like Tata for the strong ongoing business cycle at JLR, improving Indian commercial vehicle/passenger vehicle demand and a stronger India passenger vehicle franchise,” it said.

At Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a strong product cycle and easing chip constraints should drive strong operating and financial performance.

Target Price: Rs 800

TVS Motor

“We believe in a strong cyclical recovery in Indian two-wheelers (2Ws) after the abnormal 35 percent fall over FY19-22 for the segment that is core to Indian personal mobility; we believe 2Ws are ripe for a replacement cycle too. We see 2Ws growing at 15 percent CAGR over FY23-26E after rising 19 percent YoY in FY23,” Jefferies said.

TVS has been improving its franchise across multiple segments with attractive product propositions. TVS has risen to No. 2 position in electric two-wheelers space in recent months, and has plans to expand its EV portfolio.

Capital Goods & Logistics

L&T

“We expect 1H FY24E to bring order flow traction as elections drive front-loaded order flow; 2H should benefit from margin recovery as the execution of projects won in an inflated commodity price environment picks up,” Jeffries said.

The brokerage firm believes the peak of non-core investments is behind and L&T has the potential to surprise on execution and order flow expectations

Target Price: Rs 3,050

Thermax

“Management focus is on leveraging its brand in green offerings, improving capital allocation, margin improvement and seeking new renewable energy (RE) growth avenues with global tie-ups,” it said.

Thermax’s brand is well placed for its larger agenda of being a leader for India in terms of clean water, clear air and clean energy by offering new product solutions to its existing customers, Jefferies added.

Target Price: Rs 3,085

Real Estate

Macrotech

“Macrotech (Lodha) is India's largest listed developer by land bank and the largest residential developer by pre-sales in Mumbai. The company enjoys an almost even mix of premium and affordable housing segment,” Jefferies said.

It is also monetizing its large 4,000 acre+ land bank through a combination of digital infrastructure (warehousing / industrial land) and residential township development.

Target Price: Rs 860

Godrej Properties

“GPL is among the top listed residential developer by pre-sales and the only one with a diversified presence across 4 large Tier-1 cities,” it said.

The company has done well on new project adds with Rs550 billion worth of projects added since FY21. Residential prices have moved significantly since then.

Consumer

Godrej Consumer Products

“Godrej Consumer (GCPL) has faced several headwinds in the last two years, ranging from elevated input inflation (led by palm, crude etc.) and slowdown in volume growth, to a sharp decline in its Indonesia business,” it said.

However, this is changing in the last few quarters. Volume growth in India is improving, led by category development initiatives under the new CEO. Input inflation has moderated and margins are recovering to pre-inflation levels, Jefferies added.

Target Price: Rs 1,200

Zomato

“Within Food services, online food delivery at a 12 percent penetration is in its early days in India and can compound at a ~20 percent CAGR in the next decade. What makes the online food delivery market more attractive is the duopoly between Swiggy and Zomato,” it said.

Zomato turned PAT positive in 1Q FY24, way earlier than guidance. Improving profitability across both food delivery and quick commerce should continue to drive sharp earnings growth, it added.

Chemicals

Navin Flourine

“Management maintains FY24 growth guidance in specialty chemicals despite demand volatility as newly commissioned capacities ramp up and expects growth to accelerate in FY25,” it said.

Jefferies has forecast 26 percent PAT CAGR over FY23-26 -- the strongest in its chemical’s coverage.

Target Price: Rs 5,475

Pharma & Healthcare

Sun Pharma

“Sun Pharma is the largest player in the domestic market with market share of ~8.5 percent. With a very strong product portfolio on both Acute and Chronic segment, the business should sustainably clock low double-digit growth,” Jefferies said.

A ramp up in products like Cequa and Winlevi will help to grow the US business at high single to low double-digit even if sales of generic business do not increase from hereon, it added.

Target Price: Rs 1,310

Max Healthcare

“Max Healthcare will be increasing bed capacity by 85 percent in next 4-5 years where more than 60 percent of the beds are brownfield beds which will have shorter breakeven time and higher EBITDA margins,” it said.

Max Healthcare will get 400 new beds capacity in FY24 while 100 new brownfield beds came up in 4QFY23, where the breakeven was within the first month of operation.

Target Price: Rs 650

Medanta

“Medanta's mature hospitals demonstrate a steady margin profile, while its new hospitals in Lucknow and Patna are expected to ramp-up strongly and drive overall Ebitda CAGR of 18 percent over FY23-25E,” it said.

The flagship unit in Gurgaon has started new specialties and ramped up doctor hiring in high-demand areas, this will result in healthy growth numbers in this mature unit also, the report said.

Cement

UltraTech Cement

“UltraTech Cement, India’s number 1 cement producer with a pan-India footprint and Jun-23 domestic capacity at ~130 mtpa, is expanding its domestic cement capacity organically to 158 mn tonnes by FY25/FY26. Including International Operations, capacity will move from current 136 mtpa to 163 mtpa during the same period,” it said.

Cement demand growth has seen a sharp uptick in the last 2 years with double-digit growth for FY23/1Q FY24 at 11 percent and 16 percent, respectively. The strong growth is driven by real estate pickup and increased infra-segment allocation by the central government.

