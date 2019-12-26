App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T dept concludes searches at Dishman Carbogen's offices; stock up 10%

The search operation was concluded on December 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Dishman Carbogen Amcis share price rose 10 percent intraday on December 26. The officials of Income-Tax Department conducted search at the company's offices and manufacturing sites.

The search operation was concluded on December 25. The company has extended full co-operation to the officials during the search and provided all the information sought, company aid in BSE release.

We at Dishman Carbogen Amcis follow the highest standards of corporate governance and financial discipline. Our systems and processes are benchmarked by competent auditing and accounting standards, our dealings with our partners, investors, financial institutions and our clients are transparent and of the highest industry standards, it added.

At 10:59 hrs Dishman Carbogen Amcis was quoting at Rs 78.90, up Rs 6.80, or 9.43 percent on the BSE.

