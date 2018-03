On March 21, 2018 Hypnos Fund bought 14,33,137 shares of Gujarat Heavy Chemicals at Rs 285.70 on the NSE and bought 16,66,863 shares at Rs 285.97 on the BSE.

On Wednesday, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals ended at Rs 286.95, up Rs 9.80, or 3.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 357.50 and 52-week low Rs 203.65 on 24 January, 2018 and 27 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.73 percent below its 52-week high and 40.9 percent above its 52-week low.