Consumer biggies Titan, HUL, Asian Paints disappoint in Q1, face brunt of analyst downgrades

Hindustan Unilever, Titan, and Asian Paints have fewer buy calls on their stock in August as compared to last month.

Hindustan Unilever had 36 buy calls in July, but this number has reduced to 26 buy calls in August. Brokerages have downgraded Hindustan Unilever stock from a ‘buy’ rating to a ‘hold’ or ‘neutral’ rating.

Prabhudas Lilladher downgraded its rating on Hindustan Unilever to ‘hold’ from ‘accumulate’ before. The downgrade was done factoring in tepid volume growth in the food and refreshment and personal wash segments in the April-to-June quarter.

The domestic brokerage firm said that HUL’s price cut strategy to compete with local players will diminish in the longer run. This means that the excitement around lower prices will fade away gradually as people get used to the new prices, making it less effective in the long run. Rural markets have, however, started to improve. Prabhudas Lilladher expects erratic weather conditions to increase inflation in daily use items and disrupt Hindustan Unilever’s volume recovery path.

Yes Securities has cut its rating on Hindustan Unilever to ‘neutral’ from ‘add’ earlier and revised the target price to Rs 2,890. The brokerage firm sees limited upside on the stock in anticipation of a slower volume growth in coming quarters.

Yes Securities said that even tough rural markets are showing improvement and that demand in rural areas will come back slowly as people are still using the high priced inventory in the market. Resurgence of small players and reducing stock levels in anticipation of further input price cuts will also lead to slower volume growth for Hindustan Unilever.

Titan

Titan had 27 buy calls in July, and now has 23. Phillip Capital has downgraded the stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ earlier and revised the target price to Rs 3,100. Phillip Capital expects increased advertising spends to lower margins further as Titan is investing on above-the-line and below-the-line activities to increase its market share. Above-the-line usually refers to costs above the gross profit, which includes cost of goods sold -- cost of raw materials, wages, other facilities costs which go into producing the goods. Below-the-line expenses include operating expenses, interest and taxes.

The brokerage firm expects consumer demand to moderate on account of higher gold prices and pent-up demand. The brokerage firm believes that Titan has rich valuations and the stock does not see any meaningful appreciation.

Another brokerage DART has cut its rating for Titan to ‘sell’ with a target price of Rs 2,980 as it believes the stock has become expensive. The brokerage firm said, “Although Titan’s Q1 profitability was lower than estimates, we maintain our FY24-25 Earnings Per Share estimates at Rs 42.5 in FY24 and 48.5 in FY25 as we believe that the profitability going ahead would improve significantly.”

Asian Paints

Asian Paints now have 12 buy calls, down from 15 in July. Axis Securities has cut the rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ earlier and revised the target price to Rs 3,500. The brokerage firm believes the stock has limited upside potential in the near-term as competition from the new entrants is likely to intensify. And this will keep the profitability under check. However, Axis Securities is positive on the long-term prospects of the company.

Prabhudas Lilladher has cut the rating from ‘accumulate’ to ‘hold’ earlier, given the EPS valuations of 53.5x in FY25 and increased competition from Grasim and JSW in coming years. However, the brokerage firm is positive on long-term growth levers for Asian Paints on the back of the company’s increasing market share in decorative paints and high growth in waterproofing and the wood finishes business.

