HUL share price gains on Rs 60.4-crore selloff deal for atta and salt brands

Shares of Hindustan Unilever gained a percent in the early trade on February 20 as the company plans to sell off its atta and salt brands for Rs 60.4 crore.

Hindustan Unilever has entered into definitive documents for sale and divestment of 'Annapurna' and 'Captain Cook' brands in the atta and salt categories of the foods business of the company to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd and Uma Consumer Products Private Limited, affiliates/nominees of CSAW Aqbator Pte Ltd, (Singapore), said the company in its press release.

The sale and divestment is subject to fulfilment of terms and conditions as under the transaction documents, the closing for the transaction is expected to occur within a period of 90 days, subject to any extension as per terms of the transaction documents.

It is not a slump sale transaction and does not fall within related party transactions, the company said.

