MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HUL share price falls over 2% ahead of Q3 result

The FMCG major is expected to report healthy double-digit growth in PAT and revenue

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price fell more than 2 percent intraday on January 27, the day on which it will report its December quarter earnings.

The FMCG major is expected to report healthy double-digit growth in PAT and revenue, according to experts.

Brokerages expect demand recovery in most discretionary consumption categories, in-line with the opening up of the economy.

Besides, brokerages expect good recovery and growth in most personal care categories.

Also Read - HUL to announce December quarter numbers today: Here's what to expect

Close

At 11:20 hrs, Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,353.95, down Rs 45.65, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

hul

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,614 and 52-week low Rs 1,756 on 08 April 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.95 percent below its 52-week high and 34.05 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Unilever
first published: Jan 27, 2021 11:51 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.