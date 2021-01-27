HUL share price falls over 2% ahead of Q3 result

Source: Reuters

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price fell more than 2 percent intraday on January 27, the day on which it will report its December quarter earnings.

The FMCG major is expected to report healthy double-digit growth in PAT and revenue, according to experts.

Brokerages expect demand recovery in most discretionary consumption categories, in-line with the opening up of the economy.

Besides, brokerages expect good recovery and growth in most personal care categories.

Also Read - HUL to announce December quarter numbers today: Here's what to expect

At 11:20 hrs, Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,353.95, down Rs 45.65, or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,614 and 52-week low Rs 1,756 on 08 April 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.95 percent below its 52-week high and 34.05 percent above its 52-week low.