HUL share price falls 5% as company reports September quarter earnings

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,859.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,043.80 on 21 September, 2021 and 03 November, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
 
 
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price fell 5 percent intraday on October 19 after the company reported September quarter earnings.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on October 19 reported an 8.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,187 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Its revenue from operations grew 11.2 percent to Rs 12,724 crore in Q2FY22 from the year-ago period, with domestic consumer growth of 11 percent.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the topline growth was 6.8 percent and bottomline at 6.1 percent in Q2FY22.

Home care segment, which contributed 30 percent to total revenue, has delivered a 15.7 percent year-on-year growth in Q2 at Rs 3,838 crore driven by high double-digit growth in Fabric Wash.

At 14:53 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,530.00, down Rs 124.15, or 4.68 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 11.51 percent below its 52-week high and 23.79 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Unilever
first published: Oct 19, 2021 03:16 pm

