HUL share price falls 2% as GSK sells around 5% stake; brokerages optimistic

Share price of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever fell over 2 percent in morning trade on May 7 after British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Pte and Horlicks Limited sold 5.69 percent stake in the company via block deals.

GSK sold the stake on May 7, 2020, and the expected settlement date for the transaction is May 11. The deal will be valued roughly between Rs 247.5 million and Rs 260.9 million ($3.2-3.4 billion), according to a Business Standard report. Around 13,37,72,044 shares totalling 5.69 percent of total shares outstanding as of April 21, 2020, were offloaded through block deals.

The price band is at a discount of 3-8 percent to the closing price of the HUL stock of Rs 2,010.2 per share on May 6 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Morgan Stanley, HSBC, JPMorgan are the advisors to the deal.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Hindustan Unilever witnessed degrowth in quarterly revenue and profit in recent results. The scrip is showing weak momentum with price below short, medium and long term averages with the technical rating being bearish.

Hindustan Unilever is the most active stock on NSE in terms of value with 15,99,60,670 shares being traded.

Analysts are of the view that the merger of HUL and GSK Consumer will have substantial revenue and cost synergies in the next three to five years.

Global brokerages are, however, optimistic. Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call with a target price of Rs 2,400, according to CNBC-TV18. HSBC has a buy rating on HUL. It raised the target price to Rs 2,650 from Rs 2,350 but cited that the uncertainty on demand will persist.

At 10:10 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 1,966.20, down Rs 43.65, or 2.17 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,975.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,902.30.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.