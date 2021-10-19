MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HUL share price edges higher ahead of Q2 results

Analysts feel there could be contraction in gross margin on account of higher input prices, though the price hikes could help gross margin improve on sequential basis.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price was up over 2 percent in the morning session on October 19 ahead of its Q2 results.

Experts largely expect the company to grow its revenue in double digits with growth from all segments as the consumer demand improved better compared to June quarter that was hit by lockdown in several states to control the spread of second Covid wave. Also the growth in key segments was flattish in the base quarter (Q2FY21).

Volume growth is expected to be in the range of 5-8 percent in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period.

Analysts feel there could be contraction in gross margin on account of higher input prices, though the price hikes could help gross margin improve on sequential basis.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

Largely every segment is expected to show better growth for the quarter ended September 2021 with double digit growth in home care segment, experts feel.

"We forecast 13 percent YoY growth in home care, 9 percent YoY growth in beauty and personal care, and 8.2 percent revenue growth in foods and refreshment portfolio aided by tea price hikes," said Kotak Securities, which expects 7.2 percent YoY growth in profit.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,722, up Rs 67.85, or 2.56 percent at 09:56 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,724.60 and an intraday low of Rs 2,663.15.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Unilever
first published: Oct 19, 2021 10:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.