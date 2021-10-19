HUL share price edges higher ahead of Q2 results

live bse live

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) share price was up over 2 percent in the morning session on October 19 ahead of its Q2 results.

Experts largely expect the company to grow its revenue in double digits with growth from all segments as the consumer demand improved better compared to June quarter that was hit by lockdown in several states to control the spread of second Covid wave. Also the growth in key segments was flattish in the base quarter (Q2FY21).

Volume growth is expected to be in the range of 5-8 percent in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period.

Analysts feel there could be contraction in gross margin on account of higher input prices, though the price hikes could help gross margin improve on sequential basis.

Largely every segment is expected to show better growth for the quarter ended September 2021 with double digit growth in home care segment, experts feel.

"We forecast 13 percent YoY growth in home care, 9 percent YoY growth in beauty and personal care, and 8.2 percent revenue growth in foods and refreshment portfolio aided by tea price hikes," said Kotak Securities, which expects 7.2 percent YoY growth in profit.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,722, up Rs 67.85, or 2.56 percent at 09:56 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,724.60 and an intraday low of Rs 2,663.15.

