HUL royalty hike dampens strong show in Q3 earnings: Should you place your bet?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever has posted standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,228 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 13,092 crore, YoY.

The main grouse of investors with royalty is that it eats into the earnings available to shareholders, and solely benefits the parent

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares opened lower on the bourses likely impacted by the higher royalty that the FMCG giant will pay to its parent Unilever.

Hindustan Unilever on January 19 released its December quarter (Q3FY23) results wherein its standalone net profit increased by 12 percent to Rs 2,505 crore.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,243 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,228 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 13,092 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The numbers beat estimates as according to a poll of brokerages, standalone revenue was expected to come in at Rs 14,904 crore, up 13.8 percent YoY while profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 8.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,481 crore.