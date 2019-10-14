HUL gains ahead of Q2 numbers; likely to report double digit growth

Share prices of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added over 1.3 percent intraday on October 14 ahead of September quarter numbers to be declare later today.

The company is expected to report double digit growth in September quarter earnings driven by strong operating performance. The revenue is likely to increase around 7-8 percent over a year-ago period.

Motilal Oswal expects HUL's revenue to grow 7 percent YoY, with underlying domestic volume growth of 6 percent in Q2FY20 against 10 percent growth in Q2FY19 while Kotak sees 8 percent revenue growth in the domestic FMCG business led by 5.5 percent underlying volume growth and 2.5 percent price-led growth.

"We expect 270 bps YoY expansion in EBITDA margin aided by gross margin expansion (150 bps), operating efficiencies (20 bps) and adoption of Ind-AS (100 bps). Net profit growth would be much higher owing to effective tax rate (ETR) cut and associated reversal of Q1FY20 taxes; we model 19 percent ETR for Q2FY20 translating into 25.2 percent ETR for first half of FY20," Kotak said.

Motilal Oswal expects 150 bps expansion in operating profit margin YoY and 14.4 percent growth in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) while Emkay sees 15.5 percent growth in EBITDA and 202 bps increase in margin compared to year-ago.