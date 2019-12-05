HUDCO share price dips 7% on repayment default

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price declined 7.5 percent in early trade on December 5 after the company's two borrowing agencies defaulted in repayment of their dues.

The two borrowing agencies of the company have defaulted in repayment of their dues with a defaulted amount of Rs 8,746.06 lakh against the principal outstanding of Rs 86,940.75 lakh as on date, company said in BSE release dated December 4.

However, the aid amount has been classified as NPAs with an impact of 1.14 percent on Gross NPA, it added.

At 0921 hrs, Housing & Urban Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 38.45, down Rs 1.95, or 4.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 47.70 and its 52-week low of Rs 28.70 on 06 March 2019 and 23 August 2019, respectively.