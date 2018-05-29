HUDCO rises 6% as company recovers Rs 317 cr in old loan default case

Share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 6 percent intraday Tuesday as company recovered a substantial amount of Rs 317 crore in an old loan default case.

This is to inform you that, an old default case of a borrower has been substantially resolved after prolonged litigation, where HUDCO has received an amount of Rs 317 crore, against the dues of Rs 469.38 crore as on March 31, 2018, company said in release.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is proposed to be held on May 30, 2018 to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for quarter & year ended March 31, 2018 .

At 10:08 hrs Housing & Urban Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 62.10, up Rs 2.85, or 4.81 percent.

