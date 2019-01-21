App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUDCO gains 10% post strong Q3 numbers

Revenue of the company rose 21.9 percent at Rs 1,310.5 crore versus Rs 1,075.3 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) gained 10.6 percent intraday Monday after company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3FY19 net profit was up 27 percent at Rs 328 crore against Rs 259 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 21.9 percent at Rs 1,310.5 crore versus Rs 1,075.3 crore.

At 13:59 hrs Housing & Urban Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 45.50, up Rs 2.55, or 5.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 85.50 and 52-week low Rs 40.10 on 23 January, 2018 and 10 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.78 percent below its 52-week high and 13.47 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price was down 44 percent in last 1 year.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.