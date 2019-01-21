HUDCO gains 10% post strong Q3 numbers

Share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) gained 10.6 percent intraday Monday after company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3FY19 net profit was up 27 percent at Rs 328 crore against Rs 259 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 21.9 percent at Rs 1,310.5 crore versus Rs 1,075.3 crore.

At 13:59 hrs Housing & Urban Development Corporation was quoting at Rs 45.50, up Rs 2.55, or 5.94 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 85.50 and 52-week low Rs 40.10 on 23 January, 2018 and 10 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.78 percent below its 52-week high and 13.47 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price was down 44 percent in last 1 year.