Mar 27, 2018 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hridaynath Consultancy sells 13.70 lakh shares of Garware Polyester

Minal Bharat Patel bought 13,70,049 shares at of Garware Polyester Rs 151.50.

On March 26, 2018 Hridaynath Consultancy sold 13,70,049 shares of Garware Polyester at Rs 151.50 on the BSE.

However, Minal Bharat Patel bought 13,70,049 shares at Rs 151.50.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 4.37 percent or Rs 6.40 at Rs 153.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 265.90 and 52-week low Rs 118.30 on 24 October, 2017 and 23 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.46 percent below its 52-week high and 29.33 percent above its 52-week low.

