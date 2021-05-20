HPL Electric share price locked at upper circuit on Rs 372 crore orders

live bse live

HPL Electric & Power share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on May 20 after the company bagged two orders worth over Rs 372 crore.

There were pending buy orders of 119,775 shares, with no sellers available.

" .... has bagged two orders worth over Rs 372 crore for its switchgear, wires and other related accessories for housing projects in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the company said in the release.

The current total order book of the company now stands over at Rs 700 crore, the company said.

“There is an immense housing opportunity and HPL’s product range are well suited to reach the end consumer’s home," said Gautam Seth, Joint MD, HPL Electric & Power.

"We are confident that we would further improve our business growth in the coming months and are pleased to have bagged this order especially during these covid-19 times," he added.

At 13:22 hrs, HPL Electric & Power was quoting at Rs 51.75, up Rs 2.45, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.