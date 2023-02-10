HPCL stock rises even after Q3 profit dives; Motilal Oswal sees 31% upside

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: HPCL reports Q3 profit at Rs 172.4 crore, revenue grows 1% to Rs 1.09 lakh crore. The oil marketing company has turned profitable with Q3FY23 net at Rs 172.4 crore against loss of Rs 2,172 crore in previous quarter, with better operating performance. Standalone revenue grew by 1% to Rs 1.09 lakh crore compared to previous year. On the operating front, its EBITDA came in at Rs 1,671.7 crore for quarter ended December FY23, against loss of Rs 1,497.9 crore in September FY23 quarter.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) stock price edged higher in the morning trade on February 10, a day after the firm reported a 67.16 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 444.26 crore in the December quarter of FY23.

The revenue from the sale of products came in at Rs 1,15,829.87 crore, up 12.30 percent from Rs 1,03,143.24 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing on February 9.

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April-December 2022 was $11.40 a barrel (April-December 2021: $4.50 per barrel). This is before factoring in the impact of special additional excise duty and road & infrastructure cess levied on the export of select petroleum products that kicked on July 1.

During the period, due to the suppressed marketing margins on certain petroleum products, the profitability was impacted, HPCL said. The operating margin of the company was down to 0.48 percent from 0.63 percent a year ago.

HPCL, however, was quoting at Rs 235.05, up Rs 2.95, or 1.27 percent, on BSE, with brokerages upbeat about improving market conditions and better-than-expected results.

According to domestic research and broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher, HPCL reported better than expected Q3 results, with an EBITDA of Rs 16.7 billion and PAT of Rs 1.7 billion due to better than expected marketing profitability.

"We lower our FY23 estimates in view of Rs 123 billion losses in M9 FY23 and low probability of further government support with small tweak in FY24/25E earnings estimate by -0.4 percent/1.6 percent,” it said.

Improving marketing environment along with strong GRMs would drive near-term earnings, given the improved marketing margin after a sharp correction in international diesel prices to $110 and firm refining product spreads due to a ban on the import of Russian oils, it said.

"We believe HPCL, along with other OMCs, are all well placed to benefit from improving marketing situation and healthy refining profitability. We maintain ‘buy’ with a target of Rs 310, an upside of 31 percent from the current market price based on 7x EV/E FY24E,” the brokerage house said.

HPCL beat Q3 earnings estimates, led by higher-than-expected GRM, Motilal Oswal. It reported a beat on both EBITDA and PAT, primarily due to higher-than-expected GRM at $9.1 per bbl (against estimates of $6.2 per bbl).

However, over the past three quarters, HPCL’s GRM has been lower than its peers like IOCL and BPCL due to the ongoing expansion at the Vizag refinery, the brokerage said.

"We expect FY23 capex at Rs 147 billion with an estimated capex of Rs 610 billion over the next five years,” it said.

The company plans to enhance its refining and marketing infrastructure, foray into petrochemicals and expand footprint in alternate energy. Completion of various projects such as the expansion of Bathinda and Vizag refineries and the new one in Rajasthan’s Barmer is expected to drive growth over the next three to five years," it said.

Motilal Oswal reiterated its “neutral” rating on the stock amid project execution risk at Vizag and rising debt levels. It values HPCL at 0.9x FY24E P/BV with the target at Rs 247 a share.

