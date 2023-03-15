 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HPCL spurts 1.30% on Chevron lubricants deal

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

HPCL will manufacture, distribute and market lubricants of global supermajor Chevron in India.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) darted up 1.30 percent to Rs 231.55 on Wednesday after the state-owned fuel retailer said it has inked a pact to manufacture, distribute and market lubricants of global supermajor Chevron in India.

Chevron Brands International LLC (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has entered into a long-term trademark licensing agreement with HPCL.

“This collaboration encompasses the licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron's lubricant products under the Caltex brand, including Chevron's proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant product," the companies said in a joint statement on March 14.

HPCL already has its own brand of lubricants and this would be in addition to the existing ones.