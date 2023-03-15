HPCL spurts 1.30% on Chevron lubricants deal

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) darted up 1.30 percent to Rs 231.55 on Wednesday after the state-owned fuel retailer said it has inked a pact to manufacture, distribute and market lubricants of global supermajor Chevron in India.

Chevron Brands International LLC (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has entered into a long-term trademark licensing agreement with HPCL.

“This collaboration encompasses the licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron's lubricant products under the Caltex brand, including Chevron's proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant product," the companies said in a joint statement on March 14.

HPCL already has its own brand of lubricants and this would be in addition to the existing ones.

Most brokerages have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock on the back of rising fuel demand, robust refining margins and better-than-expected marketing segment performance.

“HPCL is on track to raise its refinery capacity meaningfully by 9 mtpa for its standalone Mumbai/Vizag refineries and another 4-5 mtpa capacity to come via its share in Rajasthan refinery (HMEL),” ICICI Securities said in a recent note, putting the target price at Rs 275.

India's fuel demand witnessed the sharpest rebound in February as petrol and diesel consumption rose by double digits after a winter lull in the previous month, as per preliminary industry data.

Petrol sales jumped almost 18 percent to 1.22 million tonnes in the first half of February, as compared to 1.04 million tonnes of consumption in the same period of last year.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, posted a near-25 percent rise in sales during February 1-15 to 3.33 million tonnes, as compared to the same period last year.

The three state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) – HPCL, BPCL and IOC – command around 90 percent market share.

Last month, HPCL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 444.26 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, down 67.16 percent from Rs 1,352.99 crore logged in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from the sale of products came in at Rs 1,15,829.87 crore, up 12.30 percent from Rs 1,03,143.24 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April-December 2022 was $11.40 per barrel (April-December 2021: $4.50 per barrel). This is before factoring in the impact of Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure cess levied on the export of select petroleum products, effective 01/07/2022.

During this period, due to the suppressed marketing margins on certain petroleum products, the profitability was impacted, HPCL said.

“We believe that earnings downgrade cycle is largely over for OMCs and continued strength in GRM (supported by high middle distillate cracks) with likely normalisation of auto fuel marketing margins would stabilise earnings over FY24-25.

“Moreover, HPCL’s valuation of 3.4x its FY2024E EPS and 0.8x its FY2024E P/BV is attractive and FY24E DPS implies a 10% dividend yield. Hence, we maintain a Buy on HPCL with a revised PT of Rs 265,” analysts at Sharekhan said in a recent update.