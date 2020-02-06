App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:00 AM IST

HPCL shares gain as company reports 200% jump in profit

CLSA maintained sell rating and cut target to Rs 210 from Rs 240 per share.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price rose 1 percent on February 6 morning after the company has reported 200 percent jump in its year-on-year net profit at Rs 747 crore against net profit of Rs 248 crore in the same period a last year.

However, the net profit was down 29 percent at Rs 747.2 crore against Rs 1,052.3 crore, while revenue was up 16.2 percent at Rs 70,749.4 crore versus Rs 60,868.4 crore, QoQ.

CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 210 from Rs 240 per share

There was a big PAT miss as refining & marketing margins come in lower.

Building in lower GRMs, research house cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 9-12 percent. However, spectre of a large Q4 inventory loss is the near-term worries.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 260 per share

There was a loss in refining segment, while strong marketing volumes growth led by LPG.

Cautious due to heavy capex cycle over the next 4 years, while lower LPG growth could impact marketing volume growth.

The recovery in refining margins should be gradual given high supply adds, it added.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HPCL

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.