HPCL share price gains nearly 4% as board to consider share buyback

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price rose nearly 4 percent in early trade on October 30 after announcement that the board will consider share buyback on November 4.

A board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on November 04, 2020 for consideration and approval of financial results for the second quarter & half year ended September 30, 2020.

In the said meeting, the board will also consider a proposal to buyback the fully Paid equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company.

At 09:22 hrs Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 184.45, up Rs 4.85, or 2.70 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 327.80 and 52-week low Rs 155.00 on 31 October, 2019 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.73 percent below its 52-week high and 19 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 40 percent in the last 1 year.