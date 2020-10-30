172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hpcl-share-price-gains-nearly-4-as-board-to-consider-share-buyback-6037881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL share price gains nearly 4% as board to consider share buyback

The share price declined 40 percent in the last 1 year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price rose nearly 4 percent in early trade on October 30 after announcement that the board will consider share buyback on November 4.

A board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on November 04, 2020 for consideration and approval of financial results for the second quarter & half year ended September 30, 2020.

In the said meeting, the board will also consider a proposal to buyback the fully Paid equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company.

Close

At 09:22 hrs Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 184.45, up Rs 4.85, or 2.70 percent on the BSE.

hpcl

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 327.80 and 52-week low Rs 155.00 on 31 October, 2019 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.73 percent below its 52-week high and 19 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 40 percent in the last 1 year.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:48 am

