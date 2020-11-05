172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hpcl-share-price-gains-7-on-q2-results-buyback-approval-6068251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL share price gains 7% on Q2 results, buyback approval

The company's Q2FY21 standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,477.4 crore against Rs 1,052.3 crore in the year- ago period.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price rose 7 percent in the early trade on November 5, a day after the company's Q2FY21 standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 2,477.4 crore against Rs 1,052.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue, however, declined 14.9 percent YoY to Rs 51,773.3 crore for the quarter against Rs 60,868.4 crore in the previous year's same quarter.

The company's total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 59,127.31 crore against Rs 65,237.24 crore YoY.

The company's board approved a proposal for buyback of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2 500 crore and at a price not exceeding Rs 250 per equity share, payable in cash, from its shareholders / beneficial owners from the open market.

Research house CLSA has upgraded the stock to "buy" from "sell" and raised the target price to Rs 225 from Rs 180 per share.

The open market buyback of >18% of current free float is good news, while large inventory gain drove the Q2 profit.

The open market buyback is an effective way to reward shareholders and higher marketing exposure also puts it in good stead versus peers, CNBC-TV18 reported.

At 0921 hours, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 195.20, up Rs 8.45, or 4.52 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 09:38 am

