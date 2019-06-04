App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, IOC stocks decline on reports of tax evasion

DG GST Intelligence (Pune) registered a case against Indian Oil for non-payment of Rs 4,000 crore in excise duty on sales of ethanol-blended motor spirit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fell up to 1 percent intraday on June 4 after reports made rounds that the Director General (DG) of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence has booked cases against the oil majors for evasion of excise duty.

According to a report in CNBC-TV18, DG GST Intelligence (Pune) registered a case against Indian Oil for non-payment of Rs 4,000 crore in excise duty on sales of ethanol-blended motor spirit.

In a similar case, DG GST Intelligence (Visakhapatnam) booked HPCL for alleged evasion of Rs 346 crore of central excise duty. Reports suggest that Hindustan Petroleum defaulted in payment on the transfer of petrol, diesel and kerosene to their Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Secunderabad pipeline (VVSPL).

Close

Following the reports, HPCL has voluntarily started making payment and has already paid about Rs 5 crore thus far. The oil company has stated that it does not agree with the contentions stated in the notice.

related news

At 1050 hours, IOC was quoting Rs 167.80, down 0.8 percent, while HPCL was quoting Rs 322.65, down 0.49 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 11:21 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #HPCL #IOC #markets #stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.