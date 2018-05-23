App
May 23, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL falls over 2.5% after company posts 4% fall in Q4 profit; Jefferies slashes target to Rs 275

Total expenses rose 13.8 percent to Rs 64,621 crore, while income from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 66,351 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) lost over 2.5 percent intraday on Wednesday as the Street could be reacting to weak results for the March quarter.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 310.30 and an intraday low of Rs 304.10.

The state-owned refiner on Tuesday posted a nearly 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit was Rs 1,748 crore (USD 257.04 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with Rs 1,819 crore rupees a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

That compares with the Rs 1,759 crore average estimate of 21 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.



The stock has risen a marginal half a percent in the past one month, while in the past three days it lost over 2 percent. At 10:00 hrs Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 305.80, down Rs 6.30, or 2.02 percent, on the BSE.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Retain Sell | Target: Rs 300

The global research firm said that there is a need for 5-6% hike in fuel prices after recent 3% hike. It is concerned about the continuity of marketing margins. Macro risks in election-heavy FY19 to keep buyers away.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Cut to Rs 275 from Rs 370

Jefferies said that earnings may head even lower in FY19 and the outlook looks more challenging. Auto fuel prices rising rapidly but margins soft on higher crude & weak rupee, the brokerage said. It expects standalone EPS to fall 26 percent year on year in FY19.

Brokerage: Axis Cap | Rating: Upgrade to Buy | Target: Rs 390

The brokerage house said that earnings were in line and correction was overdone. It further said that reported GRM at USD 7.1 was below estimates. Clean GRM Improved QoQ At $6.60/bbl, which was helped by Kochi refinery expansion.

