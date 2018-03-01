HPCL falls nearly 5% as stock adjusts for interim dividend

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price declined 4.7 percent intraday Wednesday after the stock adjusted for dividend announced initially this month.

The board of directors of the company, on February 9, had declared an interim dividend of Rs 14.50 per share for the financial year 2017-2018.

HPCL has fixed March 1 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

"The interim dividend is proposed to be paid on or before March 08, 2018," the state-run oil marketing company said.

At 12:13 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 378.25, down Rs 13.25, or 3.38 percent on the BSE.