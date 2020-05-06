App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip 7-13% after govt hikes excise on petrol, diesel

The move will not impact consumers and price hike will be absorbed by OMCs, a government official said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL and IOC remained under pressure in early trade after the government hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The government on May 5 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 13 respectively. However, the MRP of petrol and diesel will continue to remain the same, said the official.

These duty rate changes will come into effect from May 6 and will take away the gains from falling global crude oil prices.

Close

However, the move will not impact consumers and price hike will be absorbed by OMCs, a government official said.

related news

Also Read - Petrol sales down 61%, diesel 56.5% in April; slight pick-up in 2nd half, more expected in May

According to Ashika Institutional Equity the hike in excise duty would be absorbed by OMCs which will take another big hit on marketing margins with demand slowdown.

The recent marketing margins were never sustainable for a long time and we thus expect marketing margins to drop substantially from recent levels, recovering a bit over mid-term, provided oil prices remain at current levels, it added.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) touched 52-week low of Rs 72.85, and was quoting at Rs 73.85, down Rs 4.90, or 6.22 percent.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 324.20, down Rs 22.60, or 6.52 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 193.30, down Rs 21.35, or 9.95 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 10:19 am

tags #BPCL #Buzzing Stocks #HPCL #IOC

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

Sanofi to enroll thousands for its coronavirus vaccine trials

Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

Karnataka cancels all special trains for migrant workers

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai on the brink of public health crisis with shortage of doctors, no ICU beds

COVID-19 pandemic | Mumbai on the brink of public health crisis with shortage of doctors, no ICU beds

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.