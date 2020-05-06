HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip 7-13% after govt hikes excise on petrol, diesel

The oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL and IOC remained under pressure in early trade after the government hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The government on May 5 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 13 respectively. However, the MRP of petrol and diesel will continue to remain the same, said the official.

These duty rate changes will come into effect from May 6 and will take away the gains from falling global crude oil prices.

However, the move will not impact consumers and price hike will be absorbed by OMCs, a government official said.

According to Ashika Institutional Equity the hike in excise duty would be absorbed by OMCs which will take another big hit on marketing margins with demand slowdown.

The recent marketing margins were never sustainable for a long time and we thus expect marketing margins to drop substantially from recent levels, recovering a bit over mid-term, provided oil prices remain at current levels, it added.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) touched 52-week low of Rs 72.85, and was quoting at Rs 73.85, down Rs 4.90, or 6.22 percent.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 324.20, down Rs 22.60, or 6.52 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 193.30, down Rs 21.35, or 9.95 percent on the BSE.