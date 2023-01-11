 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

How Zomato plans to achieve a balance in profitability and growth?

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 11, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Zomato’s focus on growth may lead to delays in its short-run profitability targets but strategic initiatives hold the possibility of building a more sustainable business model with high-quality growth

Representational image (Pic - Getty Images)

Zomato, the food delivery platform that got bids of over Rs 2 lakh crore for its Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering, has since lost about 54 percent of its market capitalisation. Its shares have tanked over 61 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 148.85 on December 9, 2021.

Investors have been shunning lossmaking new-age tech stocks across the globe, a trend that is now driving companies towards the need to improve profitability while hitting the pause button on growth.

Zomato’s latest quarterly results showed its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 250.8 crore in the three months ended September 2022 from Rs 434.9 crore in the September 2021 quarter. Adjusted revenue grew 48 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 2,107 crore. The company said it crossed the billion-dollar annualised revenue mark for the first time in the quarter.

Does this mean the worst is behind Zomato? Before we answer that question, here is how Zomato makes money.

Revenue streams

Zomato’s platform currently has three major offerings – food delivery, Hyperpure, and quick commerce. Food delivery generates revenue through commissions charged to restaurant partners for using the platform. It also earns from restaurants advertising on the platform.