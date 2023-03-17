 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How TCS grew under Gopinathan’s leadership

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

Under Gopinathan’s leadership, the company saw its market capitalization increase 153 percent. Revenue and EBITDA of the company also grew over 63 percent in the last 6 years.

Gopinathan has stepped down after a 22-year career with the company, and spent six years as the managing director and CEO of the company.

CEO and MD of TCS (Tata Consultancy services), Rajesh Gopinathan resigned on March 16 after serving six years in the role to pursue other interests. Gopinathan who was first appointed as MD& CEO of TCS in 2017 had been re-appointed for a second term in 2022 for a period of five years. Before this role, he had served as CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the company from 2013 to 2017.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22-year tenure at TCS. It has been a pleasure working closely with Chandra, who has mentored me through this entire period. The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalization,” Gopinathan said in a press statement.

Since Gopinathan’s appointment as CEO, the share price of the India’s largest software services firm has increased from Rs 1,258 in Feb 2017 to Rs 3,182 (+153 percent) as of Thursday’s closing. Under his leadership, the company became the second most valuable company in India and crossed $168 billion in market cap in FY23. The company was also recognized as the most valuable Indian brand in 2022 by Kantar BrandZ India rankings.

Under Gopinathan’s tenure, the company’s revenue jumped 63 percent from Rs 1.18 trillion in FY17 to Rs 1.92 trillion in FY22. EBITDA also increased 64 percent over Gopinathan’s tenure to Rs 531 billion in FY22 while net profit grew 46 percent from FY17-FY22 to Rs 383 billion. The company’s margins have remained steady over the last 6 years with EBITDA Margin at around 27-28 percent levels and Net profit margin at 20-22 percent.