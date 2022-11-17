 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Segantii India grabbed opportunity to make a quick buck in Nykaa, Paytm

Shailaja Mohapatra
Nov 17, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST

The firm first bought Nykaa shares on November 10, then it sold Nykaa shares on November 15, and has now reportedly picked up shares of Paytm

Segantii India Mauritius – this entity’s name has cropped up several times in the past few days. The firm first bought Nykaa shares on November 10, then it sold Nykaa shares on November 15, and has now reportedly picked up shares of Paytm. The fund saw an opportunity to make a quick buck and grabbed it, said dealers and traders.

After Nykaa’s lock-in expired on November 9, when pre-IPO investors such as Narotam Sekhsaria and Lighthouse India Fund offloaded some of their stake, Segantii India Mauritius bought 37.9 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 175.75 apiece.

On November 15, it sold 33.7 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 199.24 apiece, thus making Rs 23.5 profit on each share. Cumulative profit on the shares sold would be Rs 8 crore (33.7 lakh shares * Rs 23.5).

“Generally after the lock-in expiry, stocks see selling pressure as a large supply of shares hit the market. However, the price might bounce back in some days. They (Segantii) saw this as an opportunity to play the bounce and make some money,” said a dealer requesting anonymity.

Furthermore, the ex-date for Nykaa’s 1:5 bonus issue coincided with that of the lock-in expiry date, thus averting any potential fire sale as bonus shares get credited into account only after a few days. In fact, Nykaa gained 6.5 percent on November 10 and 10.41 percent the day after. That’s when Segantii India saw the opportunity to sell.