    How much steam is left in IDBI Bank’s rally?

    The stock of IDBI has already zoomed 78 percent in the past 6 months in anticipation of the disinvestment

    Neha Dave
    January 09, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
    How much steam is left in IDBI Bank’s rally?

    As per media reports, the government is seeking a valuation of $7.7 billion (roughly around Rs 64,000 crore) for IDBI Bank. This is about 9 percent more than the current market capitalisation of the bank

    The first major phase in the disinvestment process of IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 55; Mcap: Rs 58,869 crore) will be completed in January when the government receives the preliminary bids from potential buyers.  The last date for submitting an EOI (Expression of Interest) through physical copies to the DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) is January 14. The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) jointly held a 94.71 percent stake in IDBI Bank as of December end....

