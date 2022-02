business How did Chitra Ramkrishna-Himalayan yogi drama unfold and why SEBI probed NSE? Once touted as one of the most powerful women in India’s securities market, Chitra Ramkrishna has the nation’s media attention once again. But this time, for all the wrong reasons. In this video, Santosh Nair and Karunya Rao decode the curious case of Chitra Ramkrishna and the Himalayan yogi.