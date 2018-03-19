Housing seeing green shoots; like Godrej Prop, Ramco and Sobha

Giving a positive view on the housing space, global research firm CLSA said that housing cycle has started showing some green shots.

CLSA said that proxy indicators are improving, while execution ramps up on PMAY urban are seen.

It added that improved affordability along with government support should drive housing cycle.

Among stocks, its top buy ideas are Godrej Properties, Sobha, Ramco Cements and Supreme Industries.

It also said that cement demand has seen double-digit volume growth in Q3 of 2018.