App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Housing seeing green shoots; like Godrej Prop, Ramco and Sobha

CLSA said that proxy indicators are improving, while execution ramps up on PMAY urban are seen.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Giving a positive view on the housing space, global research firm CLSA said that housing cycle has started showing some green shots.

CLSA said that proxy indicators are improving, while execution ramps up on PMAY urban are seen.

It added that improved affordability along with government support should drive housing cycle.

Among stocks, its top buy ideas are Godrej Properties, Sobha, Ramco Cements and Supreme Industries.

It also said that cement demand has seen double-digit volume growth in Q3 of 2018.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC