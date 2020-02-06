App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Housing finance companies rise 3-7% after RBI loan announcement

DCCO of project loans for commercial real estate has been extended by a year without downgrading asset classification.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of housing finance companies rose 3-7 percent intraday on February 6 after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitted the extension of project loans for commercial real estate.

It has been decided to permit extension of date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate, delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, the RBI said.

The extension will for a year without downgrading asset classification. This would dovetail with the initiatives taken by the government to boost the real-estate sector.

PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 439.40, up Rs 15.70, or 3.71 percent, and Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,552.00, up Rs 92.10 or 6.31 percent, on the BSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 296.70, up Rs 19.95 or 7.21 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Piramal Enterprises #PNB Housing Finance

