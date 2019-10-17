Hotel Leela locked at 20% upper circuit after receiving all payments from Brookfield

Share prices of Hotel Leela Venture locked at 20 percent upper circuit after the company received total consideration from Brookfield.

There were pending buy orders of 93,045 shares, with no sellers available.

As indicated in the postal ballet notices, the business has been acquired by Brookfield and the total consideration payable to the company with respect to the transactions set out in the postal ballot notices has been received and paid to the various banks and financial institutions who were lenders of the company, as per the BSE release.

In September, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) rejected the plea against the sale of Hotel Leela Venture's key assets to Canadian PE major Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore.

At 13:25 hrs, Hotel Leela Venture was quoting at Rs 7.66, up Rs 1.27, or 19.87 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.78 and its 52-week low of Rs 5.94 on November 30, 2018 and August 23, 2019 respectively.