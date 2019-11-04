Hot Stocks: Here’s why Pidilite Industries & KEC Int may return over 20% in next 6 months

Dharmesh Shah

The equity benchmark witnessed a strong up-move during the current week as Nifty resolved its three-month resistance at 11,700 on expected lines.

The ongoing rejuvenated market sentiment, supported by buying across sectors signifies broader market participation that exhibits inherent market strength.

This makes us confident that the index would accelerate with an upward momentum and head towards our earmarked target of 12,100 this month.

The index, during the entire up-move of the last two months, is seen sustaining above its rising trendline joining the last two months lows signalling buying demand at its elevated support base.

Any temporary cool-off towards the recent breakout area of 11,700 owing to elevated volatility based on derivative expiry should be capitalised on to accumulate quality stocks amid Q2 FY20 earning season, paving the way toward 12,100.

Here is a list of top two stocks which could return over 20 percent each in the next six months:

Pidilite Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,397 | Target: Rs 1,680 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,282 | Upside 20 percent | Time frame: Six months

The stock is in a secular uptrend as it continued to form a higher peak and higher trough on all time frames. The last three years' up-move is well-channelled, signalling sustained buying demand at elevated levels.

The stock in the last five weeks has been consolidating in the range of Rs 1,330-1,480 thus working off the overbought condition developed after sharp rally during July-September 2019 (1,168 to 1,493).

The current consolidation has made the price structure healthy as the weekly stochastic has cooled off from the overbought territory and currently placed at a reading of 25.

Major support in the stock is placed at 1,290 levels as it is the confluence of the breakout area of August 2019 and 61.8 percent retracement of last three months up-move (1,168 to 1,493)

We expect the stock to continue with its positive momentum and test Rs 1,680 in the medium-term as it is the 123.6 percent extension of the previous up-move from (895 to 1312) as projected from the July 2019 low of 1,168 signals an upside towards 1,680.

KEC International: Buy | LTP: Rs 271 | Target: Rs 334 | Stop Loss: Rs 248 | Upside 23 percent | Time frame: Six months

The stock has formed a potential double bottom at the 61.8 percent retracement of the November 2016 to April 2018 up-move (110 to 443) signalling a reversal of the corrective trend and is offering a fresh entry opportunity.

The up-move during CY17 was on the back of the strong volume of almost 1.5 times of the 12-months average volume, whereas the correction during CY18 and CY19 was accompanied by very thin volumes, suggesting larger participation in the direction of the trend.

The monthly 14-period RSI is rebounding, and it has taken support at its previous major low signalling strength that validates the positive bias of the stock.

We expect the stock to maintain its positive bias and head towards Rs 334 levels in the coming months as it is 50 percent retracement of the entire decline (443 to 230).

(The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research)