 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on United Spirits, Ceat for the short term

Sameet Chavan
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

The crude oil remains under pressure and since it has sneaked below $80 mark, all sensitive pockets came back into action. Tyre being the beneficial space from the crude oil drop, all counters just took off in last couple of trading sessions.

The start was promising but the end was certainly disappointing for the opening week of the calendar year 2023. Benchmark index Nifty gave up all previous week's gains and closed around the lower end of the recent trading range. Now, taking a glance at daily time frame chart, undoubtedly the price structure looks a bit weak and in fact, the price decline in last two sessions has certainly caught us on the wrong foot as we were not expecting Nifty to slide below 18,000 mark.

Nevertheless, previous week's low of 17,750 would now be seen as a crucial pivotal point for our market. As of now, we are still a bit hopeful of recovery; but in case, if Nifty slides and sustains below 17,750, we must prepare for extension of this corrective move towards 17,600 – 17,450 in coming week.

On the flipside, in order to regain the strength, Nifty must reclaim 18,000 first on a closing basis. The major trend deciding level remains at 18,300, which would turn the tide once again in favour of bulls.

Traders are advised to keep a close tab on all these above-mentioned scenarios. The only positive takeaway at the end of the week would be the resilience of the broader market.

Unlike last-to-last week’s decline, this time, the Nifty Midcap50 index remained firm and did not participate in this week’s hammering. In case of recovery, the broader end of the spectrum would outperform heavyweights and we would probably then witness a beginning of the pre-budget rally.

Also, with result season kicking in on Monday, all focus would first be on major IT heavyweights, which would dictate the near-term direction for this underperforming space.