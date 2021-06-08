Hospital stocks in focus after govt announces free vaccination for all aged above 18

Representational image

Hospital stocks are in focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 announced free coronavirus vaccination for all aged above 18 under the programme which will be sponsored and executed by the central government.

The prime minister said the centre, as part of the new vaccination strategy, would procure 75 percent of the vaccines, whereas, the private sector would be allowed to purchase 25 percent of the vaccines. Rs 150 can be the service charge imposed by the private sector for the overhead charges, he added.

According to experts, this is largely negative for private hospitals and could impact their profitability.

Share price of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises was down half a percent while that of Fortis Healthcare was marginally trading in the red.

Max Healthcare Institute stock price was down over 3 percent and was trading at Rs 236.20, down Rs 7.85, or 3.22 percent while that of Narayana Hrudayalaya was up half a percent.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research feels that some private hospital stocks including Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Max Healthcare Institute, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Shalby among others may feel the impact, however which may be short term.

Investors should be cautious and should hold only those stocks which have good fundamental as the markets are at record high levels and valuation might be a concern.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.