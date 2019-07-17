App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home First Finance mulls Rs 1,500-crore IPO - here's all you need to know

HFFC was founded in 2010 by PS Jayakumar, MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and erstwhile Mphasis chairman Jerry Rao.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing finance firm Home First Finance Company (HFFC) is mulling worth Rs 1,500-crore initial public offer, reports suggest.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the Mumbai-based private lender plans to offload some existing investor stake and also raise primary capital via its initial public offering (IPO). The sales procedure would be carried out by Credit Suisse, Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

HFFC was founded in 2010 by PS Jayakumar, MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and erstwhile Mphasis chairman Jerry Rao.

related news

True North Capital, a homegrown private equity firm, owns a majority stake in HFFC at 80 percent, while another 10 percent stake is held by VC fund Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP). The remaining shares of HFFC are with the management.

HFFC, which is reportedly valued at around Rs 4,000 crore, has assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2,400 crore.

Reports further suggest that the DHFL debacle might hinder the debut of HFFC as it may fail to attract valuations 4-5 times higher than the book value, something that the industry had fetched before the September 2018 debt crisis.

"Until the DHFL imbroglio is sorted out and liquidity concerns for NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) are addressed, it will be tough for an upcoming HFC (housing finance company) to get valuations of more than 2.5 times the book,” a Mumbai-based banker told the daily.

While some analysts believe that the government's focus on affordable housing has made the housing finance sector attractive for PE funds.

Last year's market debut of Aavas Financiers suggests otherwise. The stock after opening at a 9 percent discount at Rs 746, has since generated good returns, nearly doubling the shareholder's wealth, as per the closing price on July 16.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Home First Finance Company #IPO #Market #Nifty #Sensex #stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.