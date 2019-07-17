Home First Finance mulls Rs 1,500-crore IPO - here's all you need to know

Housing finance firm Home First Finance Company (HFFC) is mulling worth Rs 1,500-crore initial public offer, reports suggest.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the Mumbai-based private lender plans to offload some existing investor stake and also raise primary capital via its initial public offering (IPO). The sales procedure would be carried out by Credit Suisse, Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

HFFC was founded in 2010 by PS Jayakumar, MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and erstwhile Mphasis chairman Jerry Rao.

True North Capital, a homegrown private equity firm, owns a majority stake in HFFC at 80 percent, while another 10 percent stake is held by VC fund Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP). The remaining shares of HFFC are with the management.

HFFC, which is reportedly valued at around Rs 4,000 crore, has assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2,400 crore.

Reports further suggest that the DHFL debacle might hinder the debut of HFFC as it may fail to attract valuations 4-5 times higher than the book value, something that the industry had fetched before the September 2018 debt crisis.

"Until the DHFL imbroglio is sorted out and liquidity concerns for NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) are addressed, it will be tough for an upcoming HFC (housing finance company) to get valuations of more than 2.5 times the book,” a Mumbai-based banker told the daily.

While some analysts believe that the government's focus on affordable housing has made the housing finance sector attractive for PE funds.