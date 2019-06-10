App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Zydus Wellness with a target price of Rs 1410 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness


Q4FY2019 comparable revenue growth of Zydus Wellness moderated to 7% from 11-14% in some of the earlier quarters due to slowdown in domestic consumption. Heinz reported revenue of Rs. 265 crore in two months of consolidation. Comparable OPM decelerated to 14-15% from 25.4% in Q4FY2018 due to higher spends behind media activities. OPM of Heinz stood at around 20%. We expect consolidated revenue (including Heinz) to report high single digit on comparable basis; while OPM is expected to stand at 20% in FY2020.


Outlook


Funding of acquisition through debt:equity and slowdown in domestic consumption to result in significant EPS dilution; Downgraded our recommendation to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 1,410.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness

