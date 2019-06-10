Hold Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

Q4FY2019 comparable revenue growth of Zydus Wellness moderated to 7% from 11-14% in some of the earlier quarters due to slowdown in domestic consumption. Heinz reported revenue of Rs. 265 crore in two months of consolidation. Comparable OPM decelerated to 14-15% from 25.4% in Q4FY2018 due to higher spends behind media activities. OPM of Heinz stood at around 20%. We expect consolidated revenue (including Heinz) to report high single digit on comparable basis; while OPM is expected to stand at 20% in FY2020.

Outlook

Funding of acquisition through debt:equity and slowdown in domestic consumption to result in significant EPS dilution; Downgraded our recommendation to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 1,410.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.