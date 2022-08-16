English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Zydus Lifesciences: target of Rs 405: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zydus Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    Zydus is a leading pharma company with family pedigree having a presence in domestic branded formulations, US generics and is in the process of repurposing itself into niche areas of specialty pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and vaccines. FY22 revenue break-up – US: 39%, India: 32%, Wellness: 13%, Europe & emerging markets including countries in LatAm, Asia Pacific & Africa: 10% • Zydus is the fourth largest pharma company in India with 14 brands among Top 300 pharma brands in India and nine with Rs 100 crore+ sales.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating as we wait for 1) consistency from US business in terms of continued traction in base business, new launches and steadiness in price erosion besides pending cGMP resolution. We value Zydus Lifesciences at Rs 405 (base business of Rs 381 at 16x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 23.8 + NPV of Rs 26.7 for gRevlimid opportunity).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zydus Lifesciences - 140822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.