Hold Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zensar Technologies with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.
Zensar Technologies (Zensar) reported Q4FY20 numbers. Dollar revenues declined 1.9% QoQ mainly due to a decline across verticals except retail (due to low base in last year). Margins improved on a QoQ basis due to low base and operating efficiency. On a YoY basis, however, EBIT margins declined 100 bps and 11.4% YoY in absolute terms to Rs 100.1 crore. In addition, net profit declined 20.1% QoQ to Rs 69.5 crore. Digital revenues increased 3.7% QoQ, 15.3% YoY. Zensar saw an order booking of US$110 million in Q4FY20 leading to book to bill ratio of 0.8x while on a TTM basis book to bill was at ~0.9x.
Hence, we lower our EPS estimates downwards and maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 95/share.
