you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zensar Technologies with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies


Zensar Technologies (Zensar) reported Q4FY20 numbers. Dollar revenues declined 1.9% QoQ mainly due to a decline across verticals except retail (due to low base in last year). Margins improved on a QoQ basis due to low base and operating efficiency. On a YoY basis, however, EBIT margins declined 100 bps and 11.4% YoY in absolute terms to Rs 100.1 crore. In addition, net profit declined 20.1% QoQ to Rs 69.5 crore. Digital revenues increased 3.7% QoQ, 15.3% YoY. Zensar saw an order booking of US$110 million in Q4FY20 leading to book to bill ratio of 0.8x while on a TTM basis book to bill was at ~0.9x.


Outlook


Hence, we lower our EPS estimates downwards and maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 95/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 18, 2020 04:59 pm

