Hold Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

Zensar Technologies (Zensar) offers application & IMS services to hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and BFSI. • Zensar has grown organically and inorganically over the years • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 19%).

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Zensar at Rs 250 i.e. 15x P/E on FY24E.

At 15:31 hrs Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 224.25, down Rs 4.40, or 1.92 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 232.20 and an intraday low of Rs 223.70.

It was trading with volumes of 127,175 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 386,175 shares, a decrease of -67.07 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.17 percent or Rs 2.70 at Rs 228.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 587.00 and 52-week low Rs 221.65 on 16 September, 2021 and 10 August, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 61.8 percent below its 52-week high and 1.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,076.20 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

