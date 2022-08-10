 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Zensar Technologies: target of Rs 235: ICICI Direct

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zensar Technologies with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies (Zensar) offers application & IMS services to hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and BFSI. Zensar has grown organically and inorganically over the years • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 19%).

Outlook

We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value Zensar at Rs 235 i.e. 14x P/E on FY24E.

Zensar Technologies - 090822 - ic

Aug 10, 2022
